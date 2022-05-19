Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,823,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

