Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

