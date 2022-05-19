Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.00 Million

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report $135.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $120.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 553,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $9,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tivity Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 288,972 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.