Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $78.82

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 806,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.