Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $92.84

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,307. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

