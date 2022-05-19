Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $59.62

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 947,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

