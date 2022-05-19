Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $164.86

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

