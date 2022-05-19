Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $143.64

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Nucor stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. 69,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,091. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after buying an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

