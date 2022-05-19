Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $16.25

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 24,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.