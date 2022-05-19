Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

