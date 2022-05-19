Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $83.27

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.55.
SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 305,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 93.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Semtech by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
