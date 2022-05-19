Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $83.27

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.55.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 305,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 93.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Semtech by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

