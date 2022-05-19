Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $23.33

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

DTC opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

