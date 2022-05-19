Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) PT at $25.00

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE:SJI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.17. 43,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
