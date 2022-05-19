Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.52

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 2469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -227.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.