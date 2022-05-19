Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

