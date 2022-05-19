Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 458,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,742. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.