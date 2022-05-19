BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.82 Million

Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. BRP Group reported sales of $119.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $926.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.87 million to $955.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

BRP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 446,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

