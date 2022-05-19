BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

