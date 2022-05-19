Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.08) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

