C Ann Merrifield Buys 3,500 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $16,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Ann Merrifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, C Ann Merrifield bought 328 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.10.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

