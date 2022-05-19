Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

