Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 23,460 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,628. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.