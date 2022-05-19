Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.30. 95,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

