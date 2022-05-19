Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

FNDF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 54,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

