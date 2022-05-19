Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.