Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,345. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

