Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,261. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

