Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 1,393,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

