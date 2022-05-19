Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

