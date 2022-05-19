Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $405,461,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 325,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,707. The stock has a market cap of $375.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

