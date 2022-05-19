Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.62.

CVX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.44. 311,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,338. The company has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

