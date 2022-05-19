Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

