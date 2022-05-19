Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $904,339.70 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,197. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.