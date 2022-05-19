California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,672 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. 678,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,351. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Resources Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.