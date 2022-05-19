Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.