Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.