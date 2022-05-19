Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$1.90

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

GRNWF opened at $0.58 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.