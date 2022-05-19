Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $150.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.28. monday.com has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

