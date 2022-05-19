Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price to $18.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LLAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
LLAP opened at $5.00 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99.
Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.
