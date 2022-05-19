Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD1.60-1.90 EPS.

NYSE GOOS traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

