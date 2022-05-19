Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDPYF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.