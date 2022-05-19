Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as low as C$13.96. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 30,567 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$142.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
About Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)
Read More
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.