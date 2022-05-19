Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as low as C$13.96. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 30,567 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$142.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

