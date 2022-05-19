Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,615 shares of company stock valued at $11,709,182.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,564. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

