Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.88, but opened at $67.55. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 44,890 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

