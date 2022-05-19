Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,688 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

