Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AGCO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,325,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

