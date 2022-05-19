Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

