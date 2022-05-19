Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.