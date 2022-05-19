Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.73.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

