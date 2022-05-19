Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

CS stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

