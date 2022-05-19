Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.74.

CVNA opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.21. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

